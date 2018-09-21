Болельщики «Лидса» переделали «Богемскую рапсодию». Это хит

Про знаменитого тренера Бьелсу в Лидсе уже придумывали песню. Но парней из Proper Sport получился настоящий хит. «Рапсодия Бьелсы» длится больше трех минут, и в ней такие слова:



Open your eyes, look up to the skies, we're Leeds.



I'm just a Leeds fan from a Leeds family,



Cause it's easy come, Marcelo, Heckingbottom had to go.



Take us where the wins go cause it really matters, we're Leeds, we're Leeds.



Too late, 15 years have gone,



Sent shivers done my spine, playing League One all the time,



Goodbye Championship, we've got to go,



We've got to leave you all behind, we're taking Roofe,



Marcelo, ooooooh



Pre-season was s****e.



I sometimes never wish I'd been to Borneo.



We're Leeds, Leeds, Leeds, Leeds, Leeds.



I see little Heckingbottom on the bench,



F**k him off, F*** because it's only f*****g Barnsley.



Thunderbolts and lightning, this football is frightening.



Oh Marcelo, (oh Marcelo),



Oh Marcelo (oh Marcelo),



Bielsa's here, and the devil built a side for Leeds



For Leeds, for Leeds, for Leeds…



So you think you can come here and change my life?



So you think I can love you more than my wife?



Woah Bielsea, just you listen Bielsa.



Just gotta get out, just gotta get right out of this league.



We are f*****g Leeds, we are f*****g,



We are Leeds.



Leeds United matters, anyone can see.



Leeds United matters, Leeds United matters to me.