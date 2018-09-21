Текущие события
17:13 (мск), источник: Sportmail.ru

Болельщики «Лидса» переделали «Богемскую рапсодию». Это хит

Онлайн-радиостанция в Западном Йоркшире Proper Sport сочинила песню про главного тренера «Лидса» Марсело Бьелсу. За основу была взята знаменитая «Богемская рапсодия» группы Queen.

Источник: РИА "Новости"

Бьелса возглавил «Лидс» перед этим сезоном. После 8 матчей команда идет на первом месте в чемпионшипе.

Во время загрузки произошла ошибка.

Про знаменитого тренера Бьелсу в Лидсе уже придумывали песню. Но парней из Proper Sport получился настоящий хит. «Рапсодия Бьелсы» длится больше трех минут, и в ней такие слова:

Open your eyes, look up to the skies, we're Leeds.

I'm just a Leeds fan from a Leeds family,

Cause it's easy come, Marcelo, Heckingbottom had to go.

Take us where the wins go cause it really matters, we're Leeds, we're Leeds.

Too late, 15 years have gone,

Sent shivers done my spine, playing League One all the time,

Goodbye Championship, we've got to go,

We've got to leave you all behind, we're taking Roofe,

Marcelo, ooooooh

Pre-season was s****e.

I sometimes never wish I'd been to Borneo.

We're Leeds, Leeds, Leeds, Leeds, Leeds.

I see little Heckingbottom on the bench,

F**k him off, F*** because it's only f*****g Barnsley.

Thunderbolts and lightning, this football is frightening.

Oh Marcelo, (oh Marcelo),

Oh Marcelo (oh Marcelo),

Bielsa's here, and the devil built a side for Leeds

For Leeds, for Leeds, for Leeds…

So you think you can come here and change my life?

So you think I can love you more than my wife?

Woah Bielsea, just you listen Bielsa.

Just gotta get out, just gotta get right out of this league.

We are f*****g Leeds, we are f*****g,

We are Leeds.

Leeds United matters, anyone can see.

Leeds United matters, Leeds United matters to me.

