Футбол. Первый дивизион
11:30
СКА-Хабаровск
Енисей
Футбол. Первый дивизион
14:30
Краснодар-2
Томь
Футбол. Сборные
16:30
Иран
Таджикистан
Футбол. Первый дивизион
17:30
Волгарь
Текстильщик
Футбол. Первый дивизион
18:00
Крылья Советов
Спартак-2
Футбол. Первый дивизион
18:00
Чайка
Оренбург
Футбол. Первый дивизион
18:30
Шинник
Нефтехимик
Футбол. Лига наций
19:00
Азербайджан
Кипр
Футбол. Лига наций
19:00
Латвия
Мальта
Футбол. Первый дивизион
19:00
Факел
Алания
Футбол. Первый дивизион
19:00
Велес
Нижний Новгород
Хоккей. КХЛ
19:00
Ак Барс
Трактор
Футбол. Первый дивизион
19:30
Торпедо М
Динамо Бр
Футбол. Первый дивизион
20:30
Балтика
Чертаново
Футбол. Сборные
21:00
Марокко
ДР Конго
Футбол. Сборные
21:30
Нигерия
Тунис
Футбол. Лига наций
21:45
Германия
Швейцария
Футбол. Лига наций
21:45
Украина
Испания
Футбол. Лига наций
21:45
Черногория
Люксембург
Футбол. Лига наций
21:45
Лихтенштейн
Сан-Марино
Футбол. Лига наций
21:45
Фарерские острова
Андорра
Фоторепортажи
16Россия проиграла Швеции
11«Спартак» и «Зенит» ушли от поражения
12 октября, источник: Sportmail.ru

Лучший трансфер — Гуннерзавр. Подборка мемов по итогам трансферного окна в Испании

Несерьезно — о переходах в Ла Лиге.

Источник: AFP 2020

«Реал» впервые за 40 лет никого не купил на трансферном рынке

«Барселона» не смогла подписать никого в последний день, зато отказалась от Луиса Суареса

Томас Партей в последний день трансферного окна сбежал в «Арсенал» из «Атлетико»

Денис Черышев не собирается возвращаться в Россию…

… а Фёдор Смолов скучает по «Сельте»

«Валенсия» продаёт лучших игроков и никого не покупает, болельщики недовольны владельцем Питером Лимом

Главный трансфер летнего окна — талисман «Арсенала» Гуннерзавр переехал в «Севилью»

А вообще «Севилья» потратила больше всех в это трансферное окно

В «Севилье» пока только учатся правильно называть своего нового тренера Унаи Эмери

Но есть в Испании и клубы с очень жёсткой, но простой трансферной политикой

Стали известны результаты тестирования на COVID в сборной России
Слуцкий объявил о начале строительства стадиона в Волгограде
Главный тренер московского «Динамо» перенес операцию
ЦСКА уступил «Металлургу» и прервал победную серию из 7 матчей
Оздоев рассказал о переговорах с «Зенитом» о новом контракте
Макгрегор похвастался покупкой яхты за три миллиона евро (фото)
Почти 70 человек арестованы после победы «Лейкерс» в финале НБА
