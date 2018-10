Испанский тренер Феррер сделал заявление после ухода из «Кайрата»

View this post on Instagram

Today finish our relation with Kairat FC, It has been almost 4 years in Kazakhstan, I have only good words for this Country. Special thanks to FC Kairat, we try our best and we work with passion during last 2 seasons, thanks to President because you teach me how to love this club and you give me opportunity to be part of Kairat family, thanks to all supporters (Kairat is more than a club), thanks to all players who work with us during this period, and finally thanks to my staff (you are the best). Now is time to family and be ready for new project. See you soon and Alga Kairat #vamos #kairatforever #almatyisyellow