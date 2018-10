Новый шлем вратаря «Рейнджерс» Александра Георгиева украсит матрёшка

View this post on Instagram

My friend Alex Georgiev had an awesome idea for his new New York Rangers mask. He is a big fan of the Russian art style Gzhel. And I also love it, the blue wavy lines created with a gentle brush. Alex and I were thinking who could help us paint the Gzhel paintings. Since the mask will have a Russian tribute paint, how about ask a Russian matryoshka doll if she could help us paint the Gzhel paintings on the mask on the NYC brickwall. So on the the side of the mask the matryoshka doll pop up with her blue brush?. Storytelling on a mask @aghockey @nyrangers @nhl #DaveArtTheStoryteller @daveart #DaveArtTheCradleOfCreativity